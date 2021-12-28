Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.42) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Portillos’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.33). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Portillos will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.18). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Portillos.

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.00 million. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Portillos from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

NASDAQ:PTLO opened at $37.47 on Friday. Portillos has a fifty-two week low of $25.72 and a fifty-two week high of $57.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.71.

Portillos

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

