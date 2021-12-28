Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.64 on January 17th

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.635 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

PBH opened at C$127.02 on Tuesday. Premium Brands has a 12 month low of C$99.77 and a 12 month high of C$137.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of C$5.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$130.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$129.77.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.36 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.32 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Premium Brands will post 5.5999999 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PBH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Premium Brands from C$123.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Premium Brands to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Premium Brands from C$148.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Premium Brands from C$149.00 to C$156.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Premium Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$148.00.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

