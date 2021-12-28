Primecoin (XPM) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $53,462.00

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 228.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000430 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Primecoin has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. Primecoin has a total market cap of $8.02 million and $53,462.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 2,632.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.98 or 0.00001481 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 1,213,265,171.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 38,998,197 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

