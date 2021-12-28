ProShares Ultra Consumer Services (NYSEARCA:UCC) Shares Set to Split on Thursday, January 13th

Shares of ProShares Ultra Consumer Services (NYSEARCA:UCC) are going to split before the market opens on Thursday, January 13th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, January 13th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of ProShares Ultra Consumer Services stock opened at $104.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.96. ProShares Ultra Consumer Services has a one year low of $80.95 and a one year high of $113.83.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Consumer Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Consumer Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $927,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Consumer Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,159,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Consumer Services by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Consumer Services by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 15,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Consumer Services (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index. The Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index measures the performance of consumer spending in the goods industry of the United States equity market.

