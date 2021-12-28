ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 Stock Set to Reverse Split on Thursday, January 13th (NYSEARCA:SRTY)

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY)’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, January 13th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Thursday, January 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRTY opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.08. ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $18.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 629.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 347,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 299,982 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,835,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 661.2% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 186,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 161,765 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 714.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 118,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 103,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $613,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

