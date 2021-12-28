PRW Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,163 Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,163 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $43,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

NASDAQ FB traded up $3.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $349.89. 374,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,584,948. The business’s 50 day moving average is $331.93 and its 200-day moving average is $345.70. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $526,675.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total value of $16,595,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,107,263 shares of company stock valued at $368,360,991 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

