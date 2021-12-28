PRW Wealth Management LLC Invests $5.38 Million in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV)

PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 141,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,000. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November comprises 2.7% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 104.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 12,848 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 1.8% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 18,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the second quarter worth $207,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 53.2% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 51,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 17,877 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the second quarter worth $18,375,000.

FNOV stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $38.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,944. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.15. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 12-month low of $34.50 and a 12-month high of $39.04.

