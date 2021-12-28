PRW Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,661 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,000. Tesla accounts for about 1.0% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in Tesla by 5,000.0% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 1,766.7% during the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla stock traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,091.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,565,291. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 353.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $539.49 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,052.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $829.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective on the stock. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $806.50.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total value of $1,038,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total transaction of $108,771,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,277,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,483,656,578. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.