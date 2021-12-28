Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) will post $6.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pyxis Tankers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.40 million. Pyxis Tankers reported sales of $4.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pyxis Tankers will report full-year sales of $24.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.64 million to $24.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $34.52 million, with estimates ranging from $33.85 million to $35.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pyxis Tankers.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 million. Pyxis Tankers had a negative net margin of 43.90% and a negative return on equity of 20.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PXS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Univest Sec reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pyxis Tankers by 100.0% in the third quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 57,167 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 749,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 359,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.51. The stock had a trading volume of 219,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,784. Pyxis Tankers has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average of $0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also involves in the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

