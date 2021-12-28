Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) EVP Chenyu Caroline Cai Sells 6,296 Shares

Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) EVP Chenyu Caroline Cai sold 6,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total value of $60,252.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Chenyu Caroline Cai also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pzena Investment Management alerts:

On Monday, December 27th, Chenyu Caroline Cai sold 2,802 shares of Pzena Investment Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $27,375.54.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Chenyu Caroline Cai sold 26,313 shares of Pzena Investment Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $246,552.81.

PZN stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.72. 26,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,940. Pzena Investment Management, Inc has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $12.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.29.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $51.62 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Pzena Investment Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PZN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Pzena Investment Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,679,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 89,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 59,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 10,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

Pzena Investment Management Company Profile

Pzena Investment Management, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Richard Stanton Pzena on May 8, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Pzena Investment Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pzena Investment Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.