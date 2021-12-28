QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Boosts Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for 1.4% of QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $24,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 67.0% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,468,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,728,000 after purchasing an additional 990,073 shares during the period. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at about $251,104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 111.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $425,524,000 after purchasing an additional 407,994 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 790,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $491,422,000 after purchasing an additional 395,021 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 60.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 808,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $503,003,000 after purchasing an additional 304,079 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $664.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,550. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $661.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $620.82. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The firm has a market cap of $132.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 608.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.02.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $639.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. FBN Securities upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.48.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total value of $357,215.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,070 shares of company stock worth $16,864,712. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

