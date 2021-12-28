QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Has $15.54 Million Holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 535,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,863 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY owned approximately 0.20% of Americold Realty Trust worth $15,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COLD. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 126,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after buying an additional 73,160 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 527,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,951,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 15,064 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 169,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,435 shares during the last quarter.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

In other news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett acquired 3,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.19 per share, for a total transaction of $87,570.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COLD shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist decreased their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE:COLD traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.53. 2,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,975,333. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.50. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $40.85. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.23, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -293.32%.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.