QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Has $22.36 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,658 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $22,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verity & Verity LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 31,852 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 15,154 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 7,787 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 443,768 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $48,952,000 after purchasing an additional 12,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,127,514. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.56. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $95.92 and a one year high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $134.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.71.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

