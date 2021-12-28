QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Purchases 2,785 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 215,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.7% of QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $30,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $471,000. American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,619,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.07, for a total value of $2,221,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,093,682. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $161.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $393.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

