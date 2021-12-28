QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $181.91.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $186.33 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $192.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.99.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total transaction of $1,815,561.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,506 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 11.7% in the second quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 10.2% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 18,437 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 7.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 993,949 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $142,065,000 after acquiring an additional 68,659 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 15.7% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 3.2% in the second quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 293,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $41,919,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

