Raouf Youssef Halim Sells 203,153 Shares of Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (CVE:SEV) Stock

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (CVE:SEV) Director Raouf Youssef Halim sold 203,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.13, for a total value of C$431,862.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 563,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,197,720.36.
Shares of SEV opened at C$2.29 on Tuesday. Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.00 and a 1 year high of C$3.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$74.00 million and a P/E ratio of -4.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.97.
Spectra7 Microsystems Company Profile
See Also: What are gap-up stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Spectra7 Microsystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectra7 Microsystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.