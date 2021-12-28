Rathbone Brothers plc Buys 2,295 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $268.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $200.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $268.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.85.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim increased their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Edward Jones lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.10.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

