Rathbone Brothers plc Decreases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Rathbone Brothers plc reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,975 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,881,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,568,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,221 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 123,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,723,000 after acquiring an additional 8,232 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 432,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,654,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 107,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,819,000 after acquiring an additional 26,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 70,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO stock opened at $49.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.43. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $47.49 and a one year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.