Rathbone Brothers plc Has $18.46 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Rathbone Brothers plc cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,242 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $18,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,316,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 201,792 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $123,162,000 after purchasing an additional 19,267 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 90,224 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $55,067,000 after purchasing an additional 11,699 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 191,337 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $116,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $613.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $643.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $585.93. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $478.54 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The firm has a market cap of $271.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $4,034,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,070 shares of company stock valued at $79,525,491. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Netflix from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.11.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

