Rathbone Brothers plc Has $3.76 Million Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Rathbone Brothers plc lowered its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in General Mills by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 264,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,808,000 after acquiring an additional 28,593 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in General Mills by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in General Mills by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 389,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,326,000 after acquiring an additional 14,510 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in General Mills by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 429,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,711,000 after acquiring an additional 39,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in General Mills by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills stock opened at $66.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.11. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $69.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.20%.

In other General Mills news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $589,114.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $597,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,656 shares of company stock worth $4,566,861 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.80.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.