Rathbone Brothers plc Increases Stock Position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,174 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $5,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 22.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,415,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,611,000 after acquiring an additional 435,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,389,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,729,000 after acquiring an additional 124,318 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,990,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,250,000 after acquiring an additional 70,923 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 12.4% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,396,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,181,000 after acquiring an additional 154,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at $43,975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $47.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.67. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $49.38.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $425.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.20 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

