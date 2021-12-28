Rathbone Brothers plc Lowers Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Rathbone Brothers plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,651 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 42,973 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Intel by 22.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 295.0% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $51.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.10. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $46.49 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $211.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.