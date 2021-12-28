Raymond James & Associates Acquires 6,619 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 362,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.29% of CyrusOne worth $28,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $582,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 103.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 180,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,156,000 after purchasing an additional 91,834 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 7.9% in the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 53,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 34.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 22,551 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen downgraded CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $90.50 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.11.

CyrusOne stock opened at $89.99 on Tuesday. CyrusOne Inc. has a one year low of $61.64 and a one year high of $90.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.49, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.39.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.71%. CyrusOne’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is 507.33%.

CyrusOne Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

