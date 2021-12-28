Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,915 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.64% of RBC Bearings worth $34,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROLL. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 125.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROLL. Truist Financial raised RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.29.

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $204.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 65.27 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.34. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $160.51 and a 12-month high of $250.52.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.61 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

