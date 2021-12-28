Raymond James & Associates Increases Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,630 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.29% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $29,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,917,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $153.37 on Tuesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $142.46 and a 52-week high of $177.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

