Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,154 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.22% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $15,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after buying an additional 26,190 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,948,000 after purchasing an additional 10,042 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 36,500 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $3,683,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,119 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total transaction of $820,830.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,146 shares of company stock worth $8,160,046 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $95.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.46 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.24.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $341.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 11.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

