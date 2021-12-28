Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 2,963 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $19,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MET. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 521,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,207,000 after acquiring an additional 27,975 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,037,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 100,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on MET shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $62.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.39. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.63%.

In related news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

