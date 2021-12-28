Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 3,034 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $16,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,006,000 after acquiring an additional 437,365 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,629,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,234,000 after buying an additional 134,322 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,634,000 after buying an additional 84,946 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,305,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,781,000 after buying an additional 85,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,113,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,398,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.50.

In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $654.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $627.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $645.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $55.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.01, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $455.23 and a 12 month high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.