Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 60,391 Shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,391 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 9.32% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $20,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMOP. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 485.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 301,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after purchasing an additional 249,773 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 341,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,364,000 after purchasing an additional 46,333 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 380,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,063,000 after acquiring an additional 40,498 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 24,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,019,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HMOP opened at $41.93 on Tuesday. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $41.30 and a 12 month high of $43.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.01.

