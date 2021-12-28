Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $17.36 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $17,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL opened at $231.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.25, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.15 and a 52 week high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.00.

In other news, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total transaction of $323,433.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $559,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,991 shares of company stock worth $12,823,269. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

