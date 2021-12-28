Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,344 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $17,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 340.7% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Citigroup increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.61.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,507 shares of company stock worth $1,745,255 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $201.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.20. The firm has a market cap of $84.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.60 and a 52-week high of $217.60.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.20%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

