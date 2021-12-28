Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,337 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $7,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Raymond James by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 52.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RJF. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Raymond James from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.83.

In related news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $340,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total value of $480,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,013 shares of company stock valued at $2,968,320 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $101.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.87. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $62.02 and a 12 month high of $103.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 15.68%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

