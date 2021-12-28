Raze Network (RAZE) Price Hits $0.11

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. In the last week, Raze Network has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar. Raze Network has a market cap of $7.16 million and $1.85 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raze Network coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00059461 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,878.99 or 0.07920410 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.79 or 0.00077154 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,999.76 or 1.00051436 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00053472 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00008078 BTC.

About Raze Network

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,253,410 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raze Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raze Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

