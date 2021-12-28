Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Ready Capital has decreased its dividend by 12.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Ready Capital has a payout ratio of 91.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Ready Capital to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.3%.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Shares of RC stock opened at $16.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Ready Capital has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $16.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.44.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Ready Capital had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ready Capital will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.29.

In other news, Director Andrea Petro acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $32,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas E. Capasse bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.59 per share, with a total value of $491,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 25,000 shares of company stock worth $571,390 over the last three months. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $552,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 68,409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.