Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.
Ready Capital has decreased its dividend by 12.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Ready Capital has a payout ratio of 91.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Ready Capital to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.3%.
Shares of RC stock opened at $16.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Ready Capital has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $16.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.44.
RC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.29.
In other news, Director Andrea Petro acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $32,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas E. Capasse bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.59 per share, with a total value of $491,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 25,000 shares of company stock worth $571,390 over the last three months. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $552,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 68,409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.
Ready Capital Company Profile
Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.
Featured Story: Cost of Capital
Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.