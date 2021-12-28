Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RRX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RRX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of NYSE RRX traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 834 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,613. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.44. Regal Rexnord has a fifty-two week low of $120.20 and a fifty-two week high of $174.12.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $892.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RRX shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

