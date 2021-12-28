REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Director Allan M. Fox Sells 61,638 Shares

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Director Allan M. Fox sold 61,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $2,120,347.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of RGNX stock opened at $33.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.45. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $50.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.50). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 44.70% and a negative net margin of 228.08%. The firm had revenue of $30.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RGNX. Roth Capital increased their target price on REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush began coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REGENXBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on REGENXBIO from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 383,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,887,000 after purchasing an additional 22,277 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 28,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

