Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 42.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 53,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 16,140 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 127.7% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 135,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after acquiring an additional 75,960 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 169.9% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 91.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 38,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 18,635 shares in the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $286,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd Samuels sold 3,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Renewable Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.81.

REGI stock opened at $42.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.78. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.27 and a 1-year high of $117.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 5.90.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.66 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Renewable Energy Group Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

