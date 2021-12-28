Retirement Income Solutions Inc Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,816.0% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 68.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $48.99 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $58.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.68.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

