Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $19.87 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,022 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $19,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Day & Ennis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 20,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 40,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 8,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $163.79 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $168.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $68.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.38.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.