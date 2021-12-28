Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 777 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 646,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.42% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $16,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter valued at $85,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth $92,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In related news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $361,346.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

HPP opened at $24.79 on Tuesday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $30.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $227.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.55 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,666.39%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

