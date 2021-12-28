Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases Shares of 410,521 DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 410,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,982,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.42% of DT Midstream as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DTM. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 14.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DTM opened at $48.01 on Tuesday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.21 and a 12-month high of $50.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.73.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.03 million. Equities analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

