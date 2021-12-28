Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Stock Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,397 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.29% of Lumentum worth $17,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,145,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,132,000 after purchasing an additional 31,526 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,024,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,057,000 after buying an additional 25,747 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Lumentum by 30.6% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,009,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,771,000 after buying an additional 236,380 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Lumentum in the second quarter valued at $79,327,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 858,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,735,000 after purchasing an additional 11,457 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LITE. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

In other news, Director Penny Herscher sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 26,514 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total value of $2,442,204.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,421 shares of company stock worth $4,643,499. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lumentum stock opened at $106.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.81. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $112.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.95 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

