Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 8,353 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,353 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.07% of Etsy worth $18,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,930,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,867,385,000 after purchasing an additional 384,654 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,401,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,935,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,669 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $515,280,000 after purchasing an additional 37,496 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,430,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,488,000 after purchasing an additional 498,925 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $251,009,000 after purchasing an additional 31,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Etsy in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Etsy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.52.

ETSY stock opened at $229.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $250.37 and its 200-day moving average is $218.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.63. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.80 and a twelve month high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. The business had revenue of $532.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.39, for a total transaction of $7,747,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Simeone sold 57,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.73, for a total value of $14,847,465.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 287,020 shares of company stock valued at $70,764,315. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

