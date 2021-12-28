Reviewing Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) & Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) and Snap (NYSE:SNAP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Nextdoor alerts:

52.5% of Snap shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Nextdoor and Snap’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nextdoor N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Snap $2.51 billion 31.24 -$944.84 million ($0.42) -115.81

Nextdoor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Snap.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Nextdoor and Snap, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nextdoor 0 0 1 0 3.00 Snap 0 6 28 0 2.82

Nextdoor presently has a consensus price target of 16.00, indicating a potential upside of 82.86%. Snap has a consensus price target of $75.74, indicating a potential upside of 55.71%. Given Nextdoor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Nextdoor is more favorable than Snap.

Profitability

This table compares Nextdoor and Snap’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nextdoor N/A N/A N/A Snap -16.72% -23.65% -10.23%

Summary

Nextdoor beats Snap on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nextdoor Company Profile

Khosla Ventures LLC entered into a definitive merger agreement with Nextdoor Inc.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc. engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. The company was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C. Murphy in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Nextdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.