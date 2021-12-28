Reviewing Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) & TIM (NYSE:TIMB)

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) and Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

TIM has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vonage has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares TIM and Vonage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TIM 16.55% 10.28% 5.73% Vonage -1.19% 6.56% 2.86%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.7% of TIM shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.0% of Vonage shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Vonage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TIM and Vonage’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TIM $3.35 billion 1.64 $354.68 million $0.81 14.04 Vonage $1.25 billion 4.21 -$36.21 million ($0.07) -296.96

TIM has higher revenue and earnings than Vonage. Vonage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TIM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for TIM and Vonage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TIM 0 1 2 0 2.67 Vonage 0 13 1 0 2.07

TIM currently has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 45.12%. Vonage has a consensus price target of $18.56, indicating a potential downside of 10.75%. Given TIM’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TIM is more favorable than Vonage.

Summary

TIM beats Vonage on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network. The Consumer segment offers UCaaS services and features, via a single identity. The company was founded by Jeffrey Adam Citron on May 1, 2000 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

