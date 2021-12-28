Revlon (NYSE:REV) Trading Up 4.5%

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) was up 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.89 and last traded at $11.76. Approximately 3,947 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 82,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Get Revlon alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $633.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day moving average is $11.75.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $521.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Revlon, Inc. will post -3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revlon by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 680,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,731,000 after acquiring an additional 28,690 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revlon by 8.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 574,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 44,984 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Revlon by 10.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 138,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 12,837 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Revlon by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Revlon by 155.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 72,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 44,390 shares during the last quarter. 9.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Revlon (NYSE:REV)

Revlon, Inc manufactures and sells beauty and personal care products. The firm’s products include cosmetics, hair color, hair care and hair treatments, beauty tools, men’s grooming products, anti-perspirant deodorants, fragrances, skincare and other beauty care products. It operates its business through the following segments: Revlon, Elizabeth Arden, Portfolio and Fragrances.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Revlon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revlon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.