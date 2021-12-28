Revlon (NYSE:REV) Trading Up 4.5%

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) was up 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.89 and last traded at $11.76. Approximately 3,947 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 82,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $633.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day moving average is $11.75.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revlon by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 680,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,731,000 after acquiring an additional 28,690 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revlon by 8.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 574,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 44,984 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Revlon by 10.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 138,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 12,837 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Revlon by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Revlon by 155.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 72,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 44,390 shares during the last quarter. 9.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Revlon (NYSE:REV)
Revlon, Inc manufactures and sells beauty and personal care products. The firm’s products include cosmetics, hair color, hair care and hair treatments, beauty tools, men’s grooming products, anti-perspirant deodorants, fragrances, skincare and other beauty care products. It operates its business through the following segments: Revlon, Elizabeth Arden, Portfolio and Fragrances.
