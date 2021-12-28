Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Hits New 1-Year High at $78.78

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $78.78 and last traded at $78.66, with a volume of 3543 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.63.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.84.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.28%.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $8,010,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REXR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 72,663 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 135,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after buying an additional 7,462 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 27.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.2% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 375,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,411,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the period.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

