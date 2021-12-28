Riverstone Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Riverstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. DraftKings comprises approximately 2.5% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $5,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at $1,073,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 40.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 39,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 62.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,960,000 after buying an additional 5,184,055 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter valued at about $3,288,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter valued at about $365,000. 63.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DKNG traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.34. 96,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,809,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.03. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.04.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. On average, analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Woodrow Levin acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.81 per share, with a total value of $257,670.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $2,482,908.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,039,010 shares of company stock valued at $48,923,683. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DKNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Truist reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.78.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

