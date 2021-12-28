ROAD Hits One Day Trading Volume of $42,591.00 (ROAD)

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last week, ROAD has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. ROAD has a total market capitalization of $66,621.64 and $42,591.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROAD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00059994 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,882.84 or 0.07920077 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00076701 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,954.75 or 0.99856211 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00053430 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00008016 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ROAD Coin Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. ROAD’s official website is roadpro.io . ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Buying and Selling ROAD

