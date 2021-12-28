Rocket Vault Hits Market Cap of $2.43 Million (RVF)

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Rocket Vault has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rocket Vault has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. One Rocket Vault coin can currently be bought for about $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00059064 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,772.33 or 0.07875036 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00076032 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,421.80 or 1.01084350 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00052060 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00008036 BTC.

Rocket Vault Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Vault should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Vault using one of the exchanges listed above.

